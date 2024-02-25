Community pays heartfelt tribute to beloved Leamington shop worker Ash Larkin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lillington residents have rallied round to pay Hearfelt tribute to a beloved woman who worked at a shop in the area.

Ash Larkin, who died unexpectedly recently, worked at the Spar in Crown Way, in Lillington, for about eight years and she was very popular among customers and fellow staff alike.

Two benches outside the shop have been covered in floral tributes and messages in her memory as many mourn her and remember her fondly.

A message on the shop’s Facebook page says: "A bright light has gone out at Spar.

"None of us can believe that Ash Larkin won’t walk through the door again, or proudly show us her videos of Maddie and Alaia.

"She adored her family.

"[She was] one of a kind, she made time for everyone and always put others before herself.

"Ash seemed to know everyone in Lillington by name and showed interest in them all.

"An incredible lady with a heart of gold, who has left us far too soon.

"Spar and the Lillington community won’t be the same without her.”

Donations to Ash’s family to support them at this difficult time can be left at a box behind the counter at the shop.