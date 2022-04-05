Community rallies round to help Leamington shopkeepers after violent baseball bat attack

Almost £500 has been raised in just a couple of days to support the family of the victim of a violent robbery which took place at a Leamington store over the weekend.

A man carrying a baseball bat entered the Campion General Store in Campion Terrace on Sunday afternoon and attacked the shopkeeper – a woman in her 40s – before stealing cash from the till.

The woman suffered head injuries which, thankfully, are not thought to be life threatening and Warwickshire Police have launched an investigation into the incident using a CCTV image.

Campion General Stores in Campion Terrace, Leamington. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Shocked and saddened by the incident, customer Alex Mason has set up a fundraising page on the Gofundme.com website.

He said: “The shopkeeper goes out of his way for everyone who comes into the shop so I've set up this page for everyone who would like to help raise as much money as we can for them.

"I'm shocked this has happened, it’s so sad.

"They're a lovely family.”

Officers would like to speak to this person as they believe he may have information about a robbery that took place in Leamington on Sunday (April 3)

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident or the person pictured in the CCTV image to get in touch by calling 101.

People can also report information through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 206 of April 3.

Det Sgt Pete Sherwood said: “This was a shocking incident for the victim, who was left extremely shaken.

“Thankfully she did not suffer more severe injuries, but we are particularly keen to speak to the man pictured as we believe he can help our ongoing enquiries.