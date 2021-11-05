Community rallies to support Claverdon pub after thieves steal fireworks

The Crown at Claverdon is hosting a fireworks event tonight (Friday November 5). Photo by The Crown

The community in Claverdon have been rallying to help the landlords of a pub after thieves stole their fireworks.

Tonight (Friday November 5) The Crown pub is hosting a fireworks event for the community.

However this was put in jeopardy last week after they had their fireworks stolen - just a day after they had got them.

Jenni Goosen, who is the landlady, said: "We picked up fireworks last Saturday from Jordans in Leamington and on Sunday one of our regulars had their van broken into and their tools stolen and our fireworks has been taken.

"We could tell from CCTV that they came for the fireworks and then the van was just an opportunity for them. This happened around 8.15pm.

"I posted on our community watch WhatsApp group to warn people to be careful and then the community went from there."

After hearing what had happened Jenny Critchlow set up Go Fund Me page to help raise £1,200 to replace fireworks.

Despite reaching the target, there were soon problems with the online fundraising.

Jenni said: "Jenny set up the fundraising page and we hit the target and managed to raise £1,300 before the page collapsed. We thought it was because we had gone over the target so she set up another one and raised £1,000 in two hours.

"It was absolutely incredible.

"But then that one collapsed too and we found out it was because fireworks are classed as explosives so we couldn't raise money with the websites."

Despite having the money refunded the pub were able to buy more fireworks thanks to people donating directly to the pub and by people buying raffle tickets.

Jenni said: "We are so overwhelmed and the community has just rallied round.

"People have been donating prizes for the raffle we are also holding during the fireworks event and they have been buying tickets. Through this we have raised £1,300 and were able to buy more fireworks.

"During the event we will be continuing to raise money but this will be to help our customer replace his tools that were stolen on the same night. We feel for him because it's his livelihood."

Jenni and Dave at the pub also wanted to thank everyone for their support over the last week.

They said: "Jordan's have been amazing and they gave us a discount and stored the new fireworks for us so we didn't have any issues.

"We want to thank Jenny and every single person who has donated and given prizes. There is so much love and support towards us and we are so grateful to everyone.

"This wouldn't happen if not for everyone's support.

"We have only been at the pub for three years and even through Covid we had so much support."