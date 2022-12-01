Community says thank you to much-loved Kenilworth charity collector Margaret Kite with a 90th birthday party

In 2017 she was presented with a British Empire Medal for her charity efforts.

The Kenilworth community has once again said ‘thank you’ to much-loved charity collector Margaret Kite who celebrated her 90th birthday with a party.

Margaret is well-known in and around Kenilworth and has been collecting funds for several charities for around 30 years, including for Marie Curie, Myton Hospices, Waverley Day Centre, the Royal British Legion, the Dogs Trust and the Guide Dogs.

Advertisement

Charity collector Margaret Kite celebrated her 90th Birthday this week and last Wednesday the Kenilworth Guide Dogs Fundraising Group held a birthday party for her at the Regional Guide Dogs Centre in Leamington. Photo supplied

Advertisement

In 2017 she was presented with a British Empire Medal for her charity efforts.

Margaret celebrated her birthday this week and last Wednesday (November 23) the Kenilworth Guide Dogs Fundraising Group held a birthday party for her at the Regional Guide Dogs Centre in Leamington.

Advertisement

Guide Dog mum Abbey, the group’s first sponsored puppy and two Guide Dogs in training also joined the celebrations.

A spokesperson from the Kenilworth Guide Dogs Fundraising Group said: “As well as supporting so many local charities, Margaret Kite has still found time to help the Kenilworth Guide Dog Fundraising Group with collections to raise money for our Kenilworth puppies.

Advertisement

“Our fundraising became one of Margaret’s favourite charities and her efforts over more than five years have contributed nearly £10k towards our sponsored Kenilworth puppies, an amazing achievement.

“In 2018, as a way of saying thank you to Margaret, the group decided to name their second guide dog puppy ‘Kite’ in her honour.

Advertisement

"It was felt naming a guide dog after Margaret was a fitting gesture and a way of saying ‘thank you’ to a very special lady.