Community says thanks to those who helped vaccinate Warwick and Kenilworth

Volunteers and vaccinators who have worked at the Kenilworth and Warwick vaccination site have been thanked for their hard work during the pandemic.

An event was help last month as a thank you to all of those who have worked with the Kenilworth and Warwick Primary Care Network (PCN), which had a vaccination centre at the Ramada Hotel between Kenilworth and Leamington.

The PCN is made up of Abbey Medical Centre, Castle Medical Centre, Chase Meadow Health Centre, Priory Medical Centre and Avonside Health Centre, and they were the first in south Warwickshire to begin the Covid vaccination programme.

Volunteers and vaccinators were celebrated for their efforts during the pandemic at an event last month. Photo supplied

The event, which took place on September 19 at the Ramada Hotel, was organised by Sarah McGovern who has been running the vaccination centre.

It was supported by solicitors Moore and Tibbits and on the day there was street food, live music and an awards ceremony.

Debbie Anderson, head of health and community care team at Moore and Tibbits, said: “We are proud to have been a part of such a wonderful event and to be given the opportunity to acknowledge the hard work of the kind volunteers who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

"As our local vaccination hub, we felt it was important that the time and efforts of this wonderful team was celebrated and that our appreciation of this service was recognised”

Sarah McGovern, vaccination site manager for the Kenilworth and Warwick Primary Care Network, said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to Moore and Tibbits for supporting our event.

"Not only have they made a generous donation, but they have also given us access to some of their fantastic team who have helped in creating invites and awards certificates making the afternoon extra special.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support of local businesses and its heart-warming that so many recognise the efforts that the wonderful volunteer team have made.