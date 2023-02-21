Community sing-song for all abilities continues to be a success in Rugby - and everyone is invited

The event highlights the benefits of singing for mental and physical health

The picture shows a group of about 10 dementia volunteers as part of a gathering of 75 people, singing 'I'm For Ever Blowing Bubbles' If you look carefully you can see some of the bubbles which were blown all over the church.

A community sing-song for all abilities has continued to be a success in Rugby - and everyone is invited.

St Andrew's Church has been hosting the Second Saturday Songs event for 12 months now and it has attracted a wide range of people - from experienced singers to complete novices.

This event, from 10.30-11.30am, on the second Saturday morning in each month, is part of the efforts by agencies, churches and volunteer groups in Rugby to offer varied opportunities for fun and community togetherness.

The Second Saturday idea came out of conversations between local musicians and Sharon Crofts, associate minister at St Andrew's and chaplain at the University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire, about the benefits of singing for mental and physical health.

Each month a small group of singers agree to lead the singing for one Saturday, joining with anyone who wants to come and have a coffee and take part.