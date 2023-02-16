Milverton CSW, formed through the area’s Neighbourhood Watch organisation, has been established in response to increasing concerns of residents with speeding traffic particularly along Rugby Road Northumberland Road and Kenilworth Road

A new Community Speed Watch scheme has been set up in a north Leamington suburb in response to residents’ concerns over fast traffic.

Warwickshire Police & Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe attended the launch of the Milverton CSW this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The CSW will be focusing on Northumberland Road, Kenilworth Road, and Rugby Road, with more sites under consideration.

The launch of the Milverton Community Speed Watch scheme.

Mr Seccombe, who is also chair of Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, said: “I’m strongly supportive of Community Speed Watch schemes as they can have a real deterrent effect and prompt a change in behaviour from motorists.

"The Road Safety Partnership has set an ambitious target of reducing by 50 per cent

Advertisement

Advertisement

the deaths and serious injuries that occur on our roads by 2030. That will require us all to become safer road users, which includes making sure that we drive within legal limits and at safe and sensible speeds for the road conditions.

“The work undertaken by Community Speed Watch volunteers is a vital component of achieving this behaviour change, so I am delighted to see the new scheme in Milverton launching.”

CSW is a UK-wide initiative launched by the Police some years ago and allows members of the public to help make motorists aware of their speed and to drive within the limit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The primary intention of a CSW is to provide a visible deterrent such that motorists will think about their speed.

A CSW does not issue speed tickets.

Details of vehicles travelling in excess of the limit are passed to the police who will then issue an advisory caution to the registered keeper.

If the same vehicle is recorded three times in a 12-month period then the police will take enforcement action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where there are existing problems, a CSW would expect to initially detect a number of speeding vehicles but, over time, the intention and hope is that this diminishes to zero.

The Milverton CSW currently has eight members who are encouraging more people to get involved.