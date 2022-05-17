Community woodland area in Leamington is given £5k grant to restore its pond

Foundry Wood successfully applied for the grant from water company Severn Trent’s community fund.

By Oliver Williams
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 4:48 pm
Members of the Friends of Foundry Wood Steering Group at the pond last week.
Members of the Friends of Foundry Wood Steering Group at the pond last week.

Leamington community woodland Foundry Wood is celebrating being awarded a grant from Severn Trent’s Community Fund to restore the woodland’s pond.

Severn Trent‘s Community Fund supports local projects, charities and community groups in the region.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

Foundry Wood was shortlisted by Severn Trent for a Bronze award and selected among six others for the £5,000 grant.

Foundry Wood

Kristie Naimo, chair of Friends of Foundry Wood, said: "We’d like to thank everyone who supported us.

“The pond, installed in 2012, dried up a few summers ago.

"The funding will allow us to strip it out, put in a new lining and re-establish the habitat around it.

"To minimise disruption to wildlife, we’ll be doing the work in the autumn with local volunteers”

“As well as providing a restored habitat, when the project is completed, the pond will be a resource for nature monitoring, and educational activities.”

Read More

Read More
Warwick pupil performs for the Queen and Tom Cruise at event that officially lau...
Severn TrentLeamington