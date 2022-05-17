Community woodland area in Leamington is given £5k grant to restore its pond

Members of the Friends of Foundry Wood Steering Group at the pond last week.

Leamington community woodland Foundry Wood is celebrating being awarded a grant from Severn Trent’s Community Fund to restore the woodland’s pond.

Severn Trent‘s Community Fund supports local projects, charities and community groups in the region.

Foundry Wood was shortlisted by Severn Trent for a Bronze award and selected among six others for the £5,000 grant.

Foundry Wood

Kristie Naimo, chair of Friends of Foundry Wood, said: "We’d like to thank everyone who supported us.

“The pond, installed in 2012, dried up a few summers ago.

"The funding will allow us to strip it out, put in a new lining and re-establish the habitat around it.

"To minimise disruption to wildlife, we’ll be doing the work in the autumn with local volunteers”