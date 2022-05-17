Community woodland area in Leamington is given £5k grant to restore its pond

Leamington community woodland Foundry Wood is celebrating being awarded a grant from Severn Trent’s Community Fund to restore the woodland’s pond.
Severn Trent‘s Community Fund supports local projects, charities and community groups in the region.
Foundry Wood was shortlisted by Severn Trent for a Bronze award and selected among six others for the £5,000 grant.
Kristie Naimo, chair of Friends of Foundry Wood, said: "We’d like to thank everyone who supported us.
“The pond, installed in 2012, dried up a few summers ago.
"The funding will allow us to strip it out, put in a new lining and re-establish the habitat around it.
"To minimise disruption to wildlife, we’ll be doing the work in the autumn with local volunteers”
“As well as providing a restored habitat, when the project is completed, the pond will be a resource for nature monitoring, and educational activities.”