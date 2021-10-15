Community woodland in Leamington needs the public's help to secure more land to conserve and protect the area

Friends of Foundry Wood trustees and representatives from Network Rail. Photo supplied

A community woodland in Leamington needs the public's help in securing more land to help conserve and protect the area.

Negotiations with Network Rail to lease disused railways sidings to the south of the wood to the community are progressing - but now the team behind the wood are appealing for help.

The Friends of Foundry Wood need to raise £5,000 to cover legal and other costs in order to lease the land, protect it from future developments and allow improvements to the habitat and

Friends of Foundry Wood trustees and representatives from Network Rail recently visited the site. Photo supplied

biodiversity with trees and wildflowers for wildlife to flourish.

"Since establishing the community woodland here at Foundry Wood we have always had an aspiration to extend the woodland area to conserve and protect it for future generations,” says Kristie Naimo, chair of the Friends of Foundry Wood.

“With this campaign we are one step closer to making that a reality.

“We are appealing to the local community and supporters to help us raise funds to secure the lease for this land. Any contribution would be much appreciated."

The site before spring 2019. Photo supplied

Currently the area mainly comprises self seeded silver birch trees and buddleia growing on the track beds of the former railway sidings.

Once the lease is finalised, the group says it will ensure the area is secure and safely accessible before opening it up to the public.

Their aim is to conserve the green space for local wildlife and heritage interest.