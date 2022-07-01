Company behind pubs in Warwick and Kenilworth is holding community litter picks as part of Plastic Free July

Caviar and Chips’ Kenilworth pub, The Virgins and Castle, and its Warwick-based pub, No. 34 Garden and Grill, will both hold litter picks on Sunday (July 3).

Colleagues from the two venues will be joined by members of the community to help clean up the area.

The event has been organised by team member Grace Slade and the Kenilworth litter pick is being backed by Plastic Free Kenilworth.

Caviar and Chips is helping clean up the neighbourhoods around its venues in Kenilworth and Warwick. Photo supplied

It coincides with Plastic Free July – a global drive to reduce single-use plastics and create cleaner streets, oceans and communities.

Grace, who works as well-being coordinator at Caviar and Chips, said: “We wanted to do something that would be part of Plastic Free July but also help the local area so this seemed like a simple but effective idea that will make a difference and show we really are part of the local community in both towns.

“We’re hoping some members of the local community will come and join us, then we can all have a well-earned drink back at our pubs afterwards.”

Co-founder Marc Hornby added: “Grace has come up with two great events that not only enable our teams to get involved, but will hopefully make a difference in the local communities that have supported our venues since they opened.”

The litter picks start at 10am on Sunday (July 3) at both the Virgins and Castle in Kenilworth and No.34 Garden and Grill in Warwick.