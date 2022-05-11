Company behind Warwick and Kenilworth pubs wins national staff well-being award

Caviar and Chips, which includes a wedding catering firm as well as The Virgins and Castle pub in Kenilworth and recently-opened No. 34 Garden and Grill in Warwick, was awarded the Individual Site Award for Staff Well-being at the British Institute of Innkeeping’s (BII) National Innovation in Training Awards (NITAs).
Gemma Carter-Morris, head of people at Caviar and Chips, said: "Even before co-founders Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby established the business, well-being was always going to be a cornerstone and that is why collaboration features as one of our core values.
"We really want to buck the trend for what it’s like to work in hospitality and we often speak about initiatives that we’re doing and share these positive results for others to follow and adopt.”