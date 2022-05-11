Company behind Warwick and Kenilworth pubs wins national staff well-being award

The Caviar and Chips team at the British Institute of Innkeeping’s (BII) National Innovation in Training Awards (NITAs). Photo by British Institute of Innkeeping

Caviar and Chips, which includes a wedding catering firm as well as The Virgins and Castle pub in Kenilworth and recently-opened No. 34 Garden and Grill in Warwick, was awarded the Individual Site Award for Staff Well-being at the British Institute of Innkeeping’s (BII) National Innovation in Training Awards (NITAs).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Carter-Morris, head of people at Caviar and Chips, said: "Even before co-founders Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby established the business, well-being was always going to be a cornerstone and that is why collaboration features as one of our core values.