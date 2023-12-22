Company volunteers’ clock up more than 300 hours at Leamington school’s nature reserve

Another group of volunteers from Bridgestone carried out vital maintenance work at Paintings Plantation, situated in the grounds of Campion School.

Over 300 hours, 45 volunteers and 30 apple and pear trees are just some of Bridgestone’s impressive outputs at one of Leamington’s most loved nature reserves.

As winter approaches, another group of volunteers carried out vital maintenance work at Paintings Plantation, situated in the grounds of Campion School.

The tranquil woodland setting at Campion School provides an outdoor learning area for pupils and also an area of calm and relaxation for Age UK Dementia club members, along with their family and carers.

Bridgestone volunteers working on Paintings Plantation at Campion School. Picture supplied.

Bridgestone’s latest volunteer group laid weed mats and added mulch to dozens of trees in November, while also painting benches and tidying up the area ahead of winter.

The team’s presence ensured that the 300-hour milestone was reached, making it 45 volunteers in total since the partnership was first forged in 2019.

A petrol mower and garden truck has also been purchased during this time.

Elizabeth Phillips MBE, retired chief executive of Age UK Warwickshire, and now lead volunteer at the plantation, said: “Volunteering is one of those amazing things that people can do to make a massive difference to other people’s lives and the support from Bridgestone’s staff has been invaluable.

“Its teams have brought camaraderie and friendship to our own group of volunteers and team members have even assisted Campion School, helping to support and maintain the school’s ‘ECO Club’ which has representatives from each year group.

"All of this is possible because the plantation is accessible and usable through Age UK volunteers and Bridgestone’s staff efforts.”

Jassa Panesar, Headteacher of Campion School, has actively welcomed the Bridgestone and Age UK volunteers to the school over the years, and recently commented, “we are proud to welcome the groups of volunteers to the school site to maintain the plantation and keep it in such a good state of order.

“Woodland areas require knowledgeable, sympathetic management and we have been fortunate that Elizabeth Phillips has led this initiative so that, under her expert guidance, the plantation has developed into a beautiful area of the school.

"It is a valuable teaching resource, used by pupils and staff alike.”

Bridgestone’s Executive Assistant, Alison Walker, has been an ever-present volunteer since the partnership first began, attending Paintings Plantation on multiple occasions.

She said: “Our latest group of volunteers spent hours tidying up the site, mulching trees, painting benches and tending to a number of plants. Whenever we visit Paintings Plantation, there’s a real sense of pride in what we do and a togetherness that always shines through.

“It is a special place and one that we’re proud to visit on a regular basis. The positive energy gained from being there is difficult to put into words, but it’s a feeling we all share and I hope other colleagues will put their names forward to help in the New Year.”

Bridgestone’s partnership with Paintings Plantation embodies the company’s vision to provide social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050.