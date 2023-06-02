Competition: Win a Kia Electric car for the weekend ahead of ‘Cars at the Spa’ classic car show in Leamington

The Courier and Weekly News have teamed up with the new Startin Kia - Warwick dealership in Heathcote Lane to offer our readers the chance to drive a Kia Electric car for the weekend in our ‘Cars at the Spa’ classic car show competition.

Leamington Rotary Club is staging its annual classic car show in Leamington this Sunday (June 11) to raise money for local charities and we are celebrating the event with this star prize, plus a runner-up prize of a family day pass to the British Motor Museum at Gaydon and a Kia golfing umbrella.

Some 250 classic cars from individual owners and classic car clubs across the region are expected to line up in the Pump Room Gardens, where there will be free admission to the public between 10.30 am and 4.00 pm, live entertainment throughout the day, food and drink outlets and a picnic area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rotary fundraising committee chairman Barry Andrews said: “All the money raised from Cars at the Spa will go to charity and I would like to thank Startin Kia - Warwick for agreeing to be our generous sponsor, and Leamington BID for helping finance the event.

Richard Roberts (left), dealership principal at Startin Kia – Warwick, and Barry Andrews, chairman of Leamington Rotary Club’s fundraising committee, with a Kia EV electric car.

“In addition to sponsorship and entry fees, we will be inviting visitors to make a donation and there will also be programmes on sale,” he said.

Richard Roberts, dealer principal of Startin Kia – Warwick dealership, said: “Classic car shows are extremely popular and we are very pleased to be sponsoring this event.

Leamington Rotary Club does tremendous work in raising money for charity and we are very willing to support them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kia EV6 has a range of more than 320 miles and was named the What Car? Car of the Year 2022 in the prestigious European Car of the Year Awards.

Lauren Westley from the British Motor Industry Heritage Trust, British Motor Museum, said: "Having been at the inaugural show, it's fantastic to see the Leamington Rotary Club make this an annual feature of the town.”

For further details visit www.carsatthespa.co.uk