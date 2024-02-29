Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of Mother’s Day on March 10, The Courier and Weekly News has teamed up with We Love Pizza to reward the area’s most deserving mum.

The winner of our ‘Mum In A Million’ campaign will be treated to a meal for four at the award-winning pizzeria in Leamington.

All you have to do is tell us if your mum has gone above and beyond to help you or maybe overcome her own challenges or adversity.

Photo supplied

Is she an unsung hero who deserves the spotlight? Or perhaps you have a special mother figure in your life you’d like to say a special thank you to.

The pizzeria recently reopened its doors to diners, in Regent Place.

Jose and Geanina pride themselves on delivering ‘affordable quality’ to their customers by using “only the best and most nutritious flour combinations and implementing exact temperature control and longer fermentation periods for the sourdough”.

Many of the fresh ingredients are sourced directly from Italy – including tomatoes from the volcanic soils of Mount Versuvius.

The restaurant has also partnered with the WaterAid charity.

And We Love Pizza’s vegan and gluten-free products have also become a favourite.

Jose said: “Being a mum is one of the toughest jobs anyone can do.

"Just when we think our own mums have reached the capacity of their resourcefulness and grit, they pull out superpowers we didn’t even know they had.

“Mums are our first friend, our best friend and our forever friend….or maybe that is Pizza.

"We want you to let us know why your mum is better then our pizza.”

How to enter

Tell us, in no more than 500 words, why she should win our Mum In A Million campaign, including their contact email.

Send to: [email protected] by Sunday, March 17 putting MiM in the subject bar.

The winner will be selected by the team at We Love Pizza and notified via email soon after the closing date.

Terms and conditions