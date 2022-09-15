Competition: Your chance to drive an electric Kia car for the weekend as part of ‘Cars at the Spa’ event

Barry Andrews (left), chairman of Leamington Rotary Club’s fundraising committee, with Warwick Kia managing director David Derbyshire beside a Kia Electric

The Courier and Weekly News have teamed up with Warwick Kia to offer our readers the chance to drive an electric Kia car for the weekend in our ‘Cars at the Spa’ competition.

Leamington Rotary Club is staging its annual classic car show in Leamington on Sunday September 25 to raise money for local charities and we are celebrating the event with this star prize, plus a runner-up prize of a family day pass to the British Motor Museum at Gaydon.

The headline sponsor will again by Warwick Kia, whose managing director David Derbyshire has offered our lucky winner the chance to drive a fully electric Kia EV6 for the weekend. The EV6 has a range of 328 miles and was named the Whatcar Car of the Year 2022 in the prestigious European Car of the Year Awards.

Leamington Rotary Club is staging its annual classic car show in Leamington on Sunday September 25 to raise money for local charities

Mr Derbyshire, himself a classic car enthusiast, said: “Classic car shows are extremely popular and we are very pleased to be sponsoring this event again. Leamington Rotary Club does tremendous work in raising money for charity and we are always willing to support them."

Some 200 classic cars from individual owners and classic car clubs across the region are expected to line up in the Pump Room Gardens, where there will be free admission to the public between 10.30 am and 4pm, live entertainment throughout the day, food and drink outlets and a picnic area.

Rotary fundraising committee chairman Barry Andrews said: “All the money raised from Cars at the Spa will go to charity and I would like to thank Warwick Kia for agreeing to be our generous sponsor again, and Leamington BID for helping finance the event and pay

for the programmes.”

For further details visit www.carsatthespa.co.uk

To be in with a chance of winning the opportunity to drive an EV6 for a weekend, simply answer this question: What is the range in miles for the EV6?