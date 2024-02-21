Concern grows for welfare of missing man with links to Rugby
Edmond was last seen leaving his home on February 6
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edmond Begu was last seen leaving his home in Cardiff on Tuesday, February 6.
He was wearing a green jumper and jeans.
Edmond has links to Rugby.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If you have seen Edmond or have any information on his whereabouts, contact South Wales Police quoting 2400045191.
Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/ via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo email [email protected] or call 101
Always call 999 in an emergency.