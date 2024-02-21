Register
Concern grows for welfare of missing man with links to Rugby

Edmond was last seen leaving his home on February 6
By Lucie Green
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 15:02 GMT
Police are concerned about the welfare of a missing man who has links to Rugby.

Edmond Begu was last seen leaving his home in Cardiff on Tuesday, February 6.

He was wearing a green jumper and jeans.

Edmond Begu.
Edmond has links to Rugby.

If you have seen Edmond or have any information on his whereabouts, contact South Wales Police quoting 2400045191.

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/ via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo email [email protected] or call 101

Always call 999 in an emergency.

