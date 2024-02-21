Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are concerned about the welfare of a missing man who has links to Rugby.

Edmond Begu was last seen leaving his home in Cardiff on Tuesday, February 6.

He was wearing a green jumper and jeans.

Edmond Begu.

Edmond has links to Rugby.

If you have seen Edmond or have any information on his whereabouts, contact South Wales Police quoting 2400045191.

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/ via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo email [email protected] or call 101