Concern over Warwick's new banking hub

Warwick’s new banking hub may not be located in Shire Hall after all – and a councillor fears it could impact the town’s Post Office.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Lloyds set to permanently close its branch on Swan Street in June, following Natwest, HSBC, TSB and Barclays in leaving the town in recent years, Warwick is among the latest locations being considered for a one-stop shop for all major banks.

A pilot has recently been rolled out in Kenilworth Library where Post Office staff manage the cash transactions while staff from various banks have availability for appointments and drop-ins on a rotating basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talk of putting such provision in at Warwickshire County Council’s Shire Hall headquarters, which hosts Warwick’s Post Office, was welcomed last year but Councillor John Holland (Lab, Warwick West) revealed during a meeting of full council this week that “the banking hub people tell me it is not going to be here but in another building in the town centre”.

A stock image of a Banking Hub. Credit: www.murrayscott.co.uk

He reasoned that could lead to two Post Office locations in the town “which I fear would prove unviable”, adding: “We could end up with none.

“What is the actual position? Can the past answers of ‘yes, we are on course to achieve that’ be honoured, even at this stage?”

Deputy leader Councillor Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston), the county council's political lead on finance and property, said plans for Warwick were always going to be subject to how things go at Kenilworth where the hub is being trialled for six months “while a permanent location is found”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “A meeting is being held with the Cash Access team in Shire Hall to understand how the banking hub could work within the Shire Hall site and discuss all options, including other sites in the town centre with the Cash Access team.

“Hopefully we are progressing and can work with partners to provide banking facilities.”