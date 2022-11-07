Concerned residents help police stamp out anti-social behaviour on Rugby street

Police have praised residents in Lobelia Close for their help. Picture: Google.

Concerned residents have helped police stamp out anti-social behaviour on a Rugby street.

Police received a number of reports from people living in Lobelia Close earlier this year.

Their continued efforts to report incidents meant Rugby Police and Rugby Borough Council were able to gather enough evidence to apply for a Closure Order – a court order banning people from the house.

And on Wednesday, October 26, Warwickshire Police appeared before Coventry Magistrates’ Court to seek the order.

They were able to show persistent anti-social behaviour associated with the use of the house between September 2021 and October 2022.

Based on the nature and seriousness of this anti-social behaviour, District Judge Allen-Khimani granted a closure order for three months, to exclude all persons from the premises at all times.

This means that the house has now been boarded up, leaving residents to once again feel safe in their community.

Rugby PC Paula Ketley said: “This is a great result for the residents, and I would like to say thank you to all who came forward to report incidents.

“This result demonstrates how seriously we take reports of anti-social behaviour, and how far we are willing to go to stamp it out.

“As a neighbourhood officer of eight years, I know how much it can damage the community.

“Anti-social behaviour is not acceptable, and no-one should be living in fear in their own home.