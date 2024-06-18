Concerns grow for missing Nuneaton teenager Maria Lupu
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A teenage girl has gone missing from Nuneaton.
Concerns are growing for Maria Lupu, 16, who was last seen on Friday (June 14).
Warwickshire Police are asking anyone who sees her to call 999 immediately.
Maria, who also has links to Hinckley, was last seen wearing a black puffer coat and white trainers.
She 5ft 8in tall and of slim build with collar length dark brown hair.
Anyone who has seen Maria recently or has information that could help police is asked to call 101.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.