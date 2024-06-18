Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenage girl has gone missing from Nuneaton.

Concerns are growing for Maria Lupu, 16, who was last seen on Friday (June 14).

Warwickshire Police are asking anyone who sees her to call 999 immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maria, who also has links to Hinckley, was last seen wearing a black puffer coat and white trainers.

She 5ft 8in tall and of slim build with collar length dark brown hair.