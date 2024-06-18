Concerns grow for missing Nuneaton teenager Maria Lupu

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 18th Jun 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 16:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A teenage girl has gone missing from Nuneaton.

Concerns are growing for Maria Lupu, 16, who was last seen on Friday (June 14).

Warwickshire Police are asking anyone who sees her to call 999 immediately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maria, who also has links to Hinckley, was last seen wearing a black puffer coat and white trainers.

She 5ft 8in tall and of slim build with collar length dark brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Maria recently or has information that could help police is asked to call 101.

Related topics:Warwickshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.