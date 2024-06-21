Concerns grow for welfare of man who was last seen leaving Nuneaton hospital
Concerns are growing for a Nuneaton man who was last seen leaving the town’s George Eliot Hospital.
They are worried about the welfare of Kyron Smith, 24, who has gone missing today (June 21).
Kyron was last seen near the Geroge Eliot Hospital at around 11.30am.
He is described as being six feet tall with brown curly hair and short beard with tattoos on both forearms.
Kyron may be wearing a black T-shirt, black top and black trainers.
Anyone who sees Kyron is asked to call 999, citing incident 114 of 21 June.
If you know of his whereabouts, call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v1/report-missing-person, also citing incident 114 of 21 June.
