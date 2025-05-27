Concerns over width of planned walking and cycling path through Abbey Fields in Kenilworth

Section A of the proposed plans. Credit: Warwick District Council

Kenilworth residents have raised concerns about the width of a planned walking and cycling path through Abbey Fields in Kenilworth.

Earlier this month, Warwick District Council (WDC) launched a public consultation which gives residents their say on plans to install shared-use paths for cyclists, walkers and runners around the park.

Developed in partnership with WDC, Warwickshire County Council, and Sustrans – a UK-based walking, wheeling and cycling charity, the proposals have three sections, each of which have their own suggested upgrades within them.

Section A, between Borrowell Lane and Finham Brook would include creating a new three-metre wide path, permitting cycling on the new path and adding more seating along the path.

This is the part of the plans which residents are most concerned about.

Peter Sargeant, who attended one of WDC’s presentation events for the plans, said: “I was dismayed to discover the dimensions and positioning of the portion of the route from Borrowell Lane to Finham Brook, by the swimming pool.

"Does a cycle path across a park really need to be three-metres wide?

"When Sustrans were originally asked to investigate the potential for a cycle route across Abbey Fields, part of their remit was "to minimise visual intrusion of the route on the existing parkland"

"The present plan could not be more visually intrusive if it tried.”

In a letter to The Kenilworth Weekly News, Clive Peacock said: “These plans will dramatically reshape Abbey Fields, denying residents the peace and quiet it has traditionally afforded.

"Existing paths may be retained or disappear to be replaced by ‘significantly new wider paths’.

“The path to the southern border will be new construction on virgin ground across Abbey Fields meadow.

“Yes, three-metres wide – that is very close to ten feet, hardly a pathway, closer to being a road.

"WDC are now attempting to significantly change the character of Abbey Fields.

“Please say an emphatic ‘no’ to these proposals.”

Warwick District Council has said: “These plans aim to support active travel, protect the park’s historic character, and ensure everyone can continue to enjoy this much-loved green space.

“Feedback from this survey will help shape the final designs, ensuring they reflect the needs and priorities of the community.”

To complete the survey online visit https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/apathforourfuture

Paper copies are available by emailing [email protected]