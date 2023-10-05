Parents, pupils and councillors are raising concerns about the lack of a safe walking route to the new Kenilworth School site from along Knowle Hill, as well as problems in nearby streets.

The concerns highlight visibility issues and lack of a crossing, with some near misses betwen pupils and cars already being reported.

A group of town councillors, with county councillor Tracey Drew, met with Warwickshire County Council (WCC) highways officers on September 15 on site to urge for steps to be taken, and visited again on September 28.

“Urgent action is needed here,” said town Cllr Zoe Leventhal, who also has a child at the school. “I have seen the problems for myself several times, including whilst cycling with children to and from the school.

Parents, children and local councillors are all raising concerns about the lack of a safe walking route along Knowle Hill to the new Kenilworth school site, as well as problems in other streets in the vicinity. Photo supplied

"We have already heard from parents about near misses on Knowle Hill where children are running in front of fast-moving traffic. This is unacceptable.”

Town and district Cllr Richard Dickson said: “The risk of dangerous traffic on Knowle Hill, Glasshouse Lane and Dencer Drive was identified when planning permission was granted back in September 2019.

"The new school has put out several messages to remind students and parents/carers about the need for care in the vicinity of the school.

"Local councillors have been working together in the area to see the danger firsthand and to call on the county council to take the urgent necessary steps to improve safety.”

Cllr Tracey Drew added: “I first raised concerns about Knowle Hill when elected over two and a half years ago.

"Since then, numerous meetings, communications and site visits have taken place.

"Despite these and pleas from all quarters, action on the ground has yet to be seen.

"Agreement with WCC officers was finally reached earlier this year, for exploration of a traffic calming scheme.

"I look forward now to its urgent progression and implementation... or that of an equally effective alternative.”

Parent Sarah Blanks said: “This is a major walking route for children to and from school, and yet there is no adequate footpath for the most part nor any safe place to cross due to the restricted view.

"I cannot believe something hasn’t been done. To watch children chancing it and dashing over the road is a real worry.”

Another local parent Emma Cann added: “The visibility on Knowle Hill has always made the crossing dangerous but now with the additional traffic caused by the new school and housing development, the County Council needs to invest in a safe walking route before someone is seriously injured or worse.”

Another local parent Georgina Morgan said: “It is extremely short-sighted to have such a major project with little thought given to how children are meant to walk to and from school safely.”

Teenagers Isadora and George who have campaigned for safe cycling routes to the new school said: “Will it take one of our fellow students getting hurt before Warwickshire County Council will take Kenilworth’s students safety seriously?

"Why should we have to fight to walk and cycle to school safely?”

Responding to the concerns raised, a WCC spokesperson said: “Warwickshire County Council takes the safety of residents and drivers extremely seriously.

"We recognise that, around schools, there are additional measures that need to be taken to ensure the safe arrival and departure of the pupils and these are foremost in our mind when we undertake any work that might have an impact on that.

"The planning conditions for the new school stipulated that safety adaptations were the priorities for the development.

“Traffic calming measures, such as speed cushions and ramped areas, are planned to be installed over half term, pending consultation.

"Also, a road safety audit has been commissioned to assess the safety of the scheme.

"Should that highlight the need for any adaptations, we will work with the developer to ensure that these are implemented.”

“We are working very closely with local councillors and keeping regular contact.

"Their views and concerns are being shared with partners and we are grateful to them for the local intelligence and sharing of information.”