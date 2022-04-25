Concert at Leamington church to support victims of war in Ukraine

Musicians and singers will perform in a concert at a Leamington church to support the victims of the war in Ukraine.

The event will take place at St Mark’s church in Rugby Road on Friday May 6 from 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will include performances by the Polish community choir Senza Nome, singer/songwriter Phil Overton, the 12-piece Cello Ensemble, The Leamington Sinfonia playing Ukrainian music, a performance by he church organist and light music quartet Anything Goes.

The poster for the event.

Money raised by the event will go to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Tickets are available through the Eventbrite website for £12 or £6 for concessions.

Refreshments will be on sale during the interval.