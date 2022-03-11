Concert being held in aid of Leamington Mayor's charity fund

A concert is being held next week in aid the the Mayor of Leamington's charity fund.

After two years the group 'Circle Singers' are finally getting to sing their programme entitled ‘Let’s Do It’ in aid of the Mayor of Leamington’s charity fund.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Susan Rasmussen has chosen Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and Motionhouse as her two charities and the Circle Singers say they are delighted to be singing to a live audience at last and hoping to raise lots of money for the charities.

Circle Singers are finally getting to sing their programme called ‘Let’s Do It’ in aid of the Mayor of Leamington’s charity fund. Photo supplied

Founded in 1960 their plans for celebrating their 60th year were abandoned when Covid put a stop to all festivities and any music events had to be held outside.

Residents are being invited to the event on Saturday March 19 at 7.30 pm at Dale Street Methodist Church in Dale Street in Leamington.

Tickets cost £15 and include an interval drink.