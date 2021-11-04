Confusion grows over another potential delay to a 20-year-long campaign for a lift at Warwick railway station

After a 20-year-long campaign, confusion is now rising over possible delays to the installation of a lift at Warwick railway station.

Earlier this year The Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News reported that work was due to start on the accessibility lift on the southbound platform this year.

Warwickshire County Councillor John Holland (Warwick West, Labour) who, along with residents, began campaigning for the lift in 2001.

Cllr John Holland with Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western at Warwick railway station in 2019. Photo supplied

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western also joined the campaign.

Now it looks as if the project could be delayed but the reason behind the delay has not been established.

Cllr Holland said: "Network Rail have got the contractor for the lift work and I was told we could have workers on site in January 2022.

"However last week I was told the project was stopped because of the Commonwealth Games.

"I was told the organisers of the games asked for the project to be delayed - which makes no sense as the lift project would not affect the cycle race or the Games.

"One of the conditions of the contract is that there is no disruption to train services or to people arriving and leaving the station and that access would be open to both platforms.

"I have since been told the organisers of the Commonwealth Games have not asked for the project to be delayed."

The Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News also contacted the team at the Commonwealth Games and they also said no one who works for the Birmingham 2022 organising committee has made any recommendations about the timing of works at Warwick railway station.

Network Rail have also been contacted by The Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News about the potential delays but they have not yet responded.

Cllr Holland said that any delay to the project is continuing the discrimination against people who need the lift.

He said: "I am appalled.

"This is discrimination against all the people using the railway who need a lift - people in wheelchairs but also people with prams and bicycles need the lift.

"I can't find out who wants to halt the project. The Commonwealth Games are saying it's not them.