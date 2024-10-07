'Considerable' rise in private landlords selling up in the Stratford district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leader of Stratford District Council has revealed that there is “a considerable rise” in private landlords selling up their rented homes.

The matter came up at this week’s meeting of Stratford District Council’s cabinet – the panel of Liberal Democrat councillors in charge of major service areas and decisions.

It came as part of an update on the housing strategy action plan, a collection of 18 areas of work allied to the council’s housing strategy that aims to provide sustainable and affordable housing, improve existing housing and prevent homelessness.

Leading councillors from rival political groups have the opportunity to ask questions or raise points during decision making with Councillor Dave Passingham (Green, Shipston South) asking what progress had been made on two requests that his party had made during the budget setting process in February 2024.

The Greens had suggested doubling council tax on empty homes with the aim of bringing them back into the market and the financing of a new council employee to look at standards in the private rented sector and administer temporary accommodation.

On the additional staff member, portfolio holder for housing and customer services Councillor Liz Coles (Lib Dem, Stratford Hathaway) hinted that it is not in the pipeline.

“It would be a budget issue and looking at how much effect someone like that could have as opposed to a different route,” she said.

Leader Councillor Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Alcester East) fielded the matter of the council tax rise, warning that landlords appear to be exiting the market.

“It is certainly something that can be looked at but what we have found is that there has been a considerable rise in the sales of houses that are in the private rented sector,” she said.

“The median rents have increased, most of the ones that are in the private market are not necessarily in the affordable sector but there has been quite an increase in homes that were up for rent being put up for sale in this past year.”

She added: “It is something we will be looking at further, we have made investigations.”