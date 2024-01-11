Construction site for delayed £61 million Leamington school to host educational visits in March

The school is set to open for the new term in September, 12 months later than it was first expected to.

The construction site for the new £61 million Oakley School in Leamington will be hosting educational visits in March.

The all-through school, comprising a 34-place nursery, 420-place primary school and 900-place secondary school with SEND provision, is set to open for the new term in September - 12 months later than it was first expected to.

Contractor Willmott Dixon will be welcoming schools, colleges and education institutions to the site as part of the national Open Doors week from March 18 to 23.

A CGI of the £61 million Oakley School which will open in Leamington in September. Image supplied.

With the construction programme now well underway, visitors can expect to see fit-out and finishing works including plastering, partitioning, decorating, final fix MEP, joinery and fixed furniture.

Externally there will be landscape preparation and hard landscaping coming together.

Michelle Cotterill, director at Willmott Dixon, said: “Set to house three stages of education, Oakley School is soon going to be a central element in the lives of many in Leamington.

“We’re very pleased that the live construction site is included in our Open Doors rota this year and we will be able to offer a glimpse into our world, – which will educate visitors and hopefully inspire some too.

“Oakley School adopts a fabric-first approach to reduce energy consumption and limit carbon emissions in operation, so it sets an excellent example of modern construction capability and sustainability.

"We hope the local community will be very proud of this addition to their building stock and engage with the construction process before officially opening its doors.”

Led by Build UK, Open Doors week is an annual event that aims to showcase the world of construction and the many career opportunities within the industry.

It allows thousands of people to learn how building projects in their community are being constructed and to meet those responsible for it.

The Oakley School construction site opened for bookings on Monday (January 8) on the Open Doors website, with spaces limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.