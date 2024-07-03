An artistic impression of what the apartments would look like. Picture supplied by McCarthy Stone.

Residents can have their say on plans to build almost 50 new retirement apartments in Warwick

Developer McCarthy Stone has put forward proposals to build around 47 purpose-built one and two-bedroom apartments on a vacant site to the north of Co-operative Food on the corner of Vickers Way and Harbury Lane.

McCarthy Stone says it is is committed to engaging with the local community and has offered meetings to neighbours of the site and councillors to discuss the initial proposals.

People are being encouraged to find out more about the plans and provide their feedback online from Tuesday July 2 at www.mccarthystoneconsultation.co.uk/warwick

On the proposals, Simon Broomfield the divisional development director of McCarthy Stone Midlands said: “We are pleased to reveal our plans to deliver much-needed Retirement Living accommodation in Warwick.

"Our proposals would help to address a demand in the area, providing housing choice for older people, whilst freeing up the wider housing market for local families and first-time buyers further down the chain.”

“We are keen to develop a scheme that positively contributes to the local community.

"We want to hear local views on our proposals before we finalise our planning application.

"I’d encourage people to go online and view the proposals, where they’ll be able to complete our feedback form.”

Feedback on the proposals will be accepted until July 16 and will then be considered by McCarthy Stone helping it to form the final plans that will be submitted to Warwick District Council.

Mr Broomfield added: “Our plans for Warwick provide a valuable opportunity to improve the health and wellbeing of local older people, whilst also supporting significant cost savings to the NHS and local social care services.

“By 2032 there will be five million people over eighty living in the UK – if just one in eight were housed in a home suitable for later living this could generate total fiscal savings across the NHS and social services of £2.1 billion per year.”