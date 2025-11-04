Consultation launches on proposed changes to Warwickshire's home to school transport policy - here's how you can have your say

Shire Hall in Warwick, which is home to Warwickshire County Council. Photo by Warwickshire World

Warwickshire County Council has launched a seven-week public consultation on proposed changes to its Home to School Transport Policy.

Starting from today (Tuesday November 4) to Monday December 22, the consultation invites residents to share their views on what the council says is “a series of updates aimed at improving fairness, consistency, and compliance with home to school national guidance”.

The council said the proposed changes include:

Updating the policy to align with latest statutory guidance – to reflect recent changes in 2024 from the Department for Education to ensure compliance and best practice.

Amend non-statutory duties – to ensure that non-statutory transport support is clarified and made more consistent across the county.

Introduce a countywide approach for consistency – by streamlining the assessment process, ensuring our assessment methods align with other processes and services within Warwickshire County Council.

Update walking route assessments – to follow national safety standards and be consistent with our approach to walking routes.

Why is there a need for the changes?

Within the consultation documents and on the consultation website, Warwickshire County Council highlighted many reasons as to why the changes were being proposed.

It said that it provides transport for around 10,000 children and young people. It adds that Home to School Transport costs have risen from £17.9m in 2018/19 to a budget of £47.11m in 2025/26.

These figures were also highlighted in Cllr Finch’s letter last week.

The council said: “Like local authorities up and down the country, Warwickshire County Council continues to face extreme financial challenges.

"The council is committed to providing more efficient, integrated services whilst ensuring that its statutory duties are met.

"Financial pressures mean that Warwickshire County Council must review the non-statutory functions it provides and consider whether these arrangements are still financially viable.

“It is proposed that all new applicants from September 2026 will be assessed using the new classification system.

"Existing pupils who access travel assistance who have a change in circumstances requiring a new application (such as a house move) will also be assessed against the new policy from September 2026.”

Clarification on the walking route assessments section

On the consultation website, the council added: "The proposals being consulted on align Warwickshire’s policy and practise with national statutory guidance and continue to ensure that legislation is complied with.

"The council is not proposing as part of this process to make any changes to walking distances, which are the responsibility of parliament as set out in legislation.”

This clarification follows widespread backlash after the leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr George Finch (Reform) wrote to the Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson last week.

The letter asked for permission to increase the current statutory limit before pupils are eligible for support due to the council currently reviewing its home to school transport policy.

Currently in Warwickshire, pupils aged eight and above are eligible for the free travel if they have to walk more than three miles to get to school. This also applies to children under eight years old for two miles.

In the letter, Cllr Finch claimed that by increasing the distance by one mile it could reduce the number of eligible pupils by eight per cent and that if it was increased by two miles it would reduce it by 16 per cent.

This could see children as young as eight walking up to five miles each way to get to school.

Speaking to the BBC, the Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson, compared Cllr Finch’s proposals to taking “taking children back to the Victorian era”.

The council leader also faced backlash from residents and politicians across the county.

The proposals

Here is a break down of the proposed changes from the council documents.

Policy structure and clarification

The council said the changes under this header includes changing the “whole policy for easier reading and information”.

Changes include:

Removing of ‘Paid Vacant’ seat information in policy. The Paid Vacant Seat Service will still be available, and further information will be found on the Home to School Transport webpage

Removing the timeframe in policy – further guidance will be provided on website

Using the term ‘Travel Assistance’ instead of ‘Transport’

Eligibility

The following changes have been proposed:

The SEND nursery age provision would be removed as the council said it is a ‘non-statutory service’.

Compulsory School age-Nearest Qualifying School:

Addition: School spaces for the purpose of assessing transport entitlement, will be considered at time of admissions school offer to the pupil and not at time of transport assessment, as done currently.

Addition: The amended policy would make clear that there will be no entitlement to home-to-school transport assistance if a place would have been available at a school nearer the child's home address, had it been listed as a priority, or higher priority, in the application process.

Removal: The entitlement to transport to ‘Priority Schools’ (also known as catchment schools) as eligibility in future will be based on whether the pupil is attending their nearest suitable setting with spaces available.

Compulsory School age-Extenuating Circumstances:

Removal: Respite assistance for EHCP pupils as the council says this is a ‘non-statutory service’

Removal: Managed Move assistance as this a ‘non-statutory service’ – it would be for schools to agree any assistance between themselves.

Guidance would be provided on ‘Alternative Provisions’ and ‘Offsite Directions’ to clarify that transport is not the council’s responsibility.

Guidance would clarify transport provision availability for those unable to attend school as a consequence of illness, exclusion or otherwise excluded/suspended pupils

Compulsory School age-Extended Rights

Adjusted: Clarification on extended rights for children in receipt of free school meals and families receiving other qualifying benefits.

Post 16

Addition: Requirement that families will have applied for other sources of assistance before applying for transport. This council said this aligns with DFE guidance

Addition: Hours of study defined in order to align with DFE guidance

Addition: All Post 16 pupils must be attending a full-time course and either: the distance from the home address to the educational setting must be three miles or more or if the distance is below three miles, travelling time via public transportation must exceed 75 minutes (one way). The council said “circumstances outside of this will be considered on an individual basis”.

Addition: Clear expectation would be provided of the use of “Motability” vehicle or payments to facilitate attendance

Assessment of safe walking route

Streetlighting

Currently written in to policy but not previously implemented in practice – Lack of streetlighting will not be considered as automatically rendering a route unsafe when assessing the availability of walking routes

Review of Route

Adjustment: Unsafe routes would be reviewed every six months, which is now practical due to new software.

Pathways/footpaths/ footways

Currently written in to policy but not previously implemented in practice – Pathways/ footpaths and footways will be considered as per national guidance.

Travel assistance

Alternative Assistance

Transport that is not a bus pass or ‘Travel Payment’ will be classed as ‘Alternative Assistance’ – reduced descriptions in policy as it is not a statutory requirement to describe precisely what transport will be provided

Independent Travel Training-Pre 16 EHCP pupils

Adjustment: When a pupil in Year 9 to Year 11 and has an Education, Health and Care Plan, and a bus pass or Travel Payment is refused or not appropriate, independent travel training (“ITT”) will be encouraged when possible.

Independent Travel Training-Post 16 EHCP pupils

Addition: Those eligible for SEND Post 16 travel will be offered a bus pass or ‘Travel Payment’. Should parents consider that this would not be suitable then the pupil will be considered for ITT.

Parental Information

Exam arrangements

Clarification: Travel assistance will not be adjusted for alternative settings and pick up times

Parental Mobility Problems

If a pupil is attending their nearest qualifying school and the safe walking distance is under the statutory walking distance, however their parent’s mobility needs mean that they are unable to accompany the pupil or facilitate transport to their education setting. Applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis by the council.

Pick up and Drop offs

Adjustment: Drop off and pick up points will be encouraged, and it will be parents’ responsibility to ensure pupils reach the required stop.

Comments from the council

Speaking about the consultation, Cllr Jennifer Warren, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are committed to delivering a service that is fair, efficient, and cost-effective for all residents.

“These proposed changes are an important step toward creating a more sustainable and consistent approach to home to school transport across Warwickshire.

“Listening to the views of parents, carers, and young people is essential to shaping a policy that reflects both national standards and the long-term needs of our communities.

"I strongly encourage everyone to take part in this consultation and share their feedback.”

How to take part

As part of the consultation, a series of information sessions are being held across the county, both in person and online.

The council said places are limited and need to be booked.

To view the consultation documents, book a session, or share your views, go to: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/

If anyone would like a paper survey or an ‘Easy Read’ survey they should email: [email protected] or call 01926 410410.

If anyone needs help completing the survey online or needs information in another language or format, they should get in touch using the contact information above.

To respond in writing, residents can send responses by email: [email protected] or by posting responses to: Transport Delivery (consultation) Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SP.

Schools and other educational settings will be consulted through informal and formal meetings and events.

Feedback

The council said all feedback received will be reviewed and presented to its Cabinet. If approved, the revised policy will apply to applications submitted from September 1 2026 onwards.

For more information on the current home to school transport arrangements go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schooltransport