Contractors facing abuse and heavy workloads as they tackle grass cutting across the Warwick district

As part of a review of the scheme residents were invited to take part in a survey for which more than 4,200 responses have been received.

This year was the first time Warwick District Council took part in 'No Mow May'. Photo supplied by local residents to WDC

Contractors are facing abuse and heavy workloads as they continue to tackle grass cutting across the Warwick district.

This year was the first time that Warwick District Council joined to the national ‘No Mow May’.

However, the council said that cold weather in the early spring combined with a warm May has meant that the volume and scale of the workload when cutting was resumed on June 5 has been far greater than anticipated, with crews also facing a number of mechanical issues.

The council added that while progress has been much slower than the green spaces team would have wished, their aim is to prioritise areas where there are safety concerns, such as road junctions and communal areas.

More than 4,200 responses were also received in the council's survey.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “We fully understand the frustration of members of our local community, that many areas have remained uncut at the end of June, a situation that we hope to have fully resolved in the next couple of weeks.

“However, there is no doubt that taking part in ‘No Mow May’ has provided a much-needed boost for wildlife with the plants and wildflowers providing an important food source for pollinating insects at this crucial time of year.

“Nevertheless, we have learned many lessons this year and will be taking on board the advice and feedback we have received from the public comments and survey results as we make our plans for 2024.”

“It’s also deeply concerning that our hard-working teams are facing an increasing amount of verbal abuse.

"Warwick District Council operates a zero-tolerance approach to violence and aggression, verbal and physical abuse or threats towards all staff and contractors, which may result in action being taken and in extreme cases Warwickshire Police involvement.

"Our message therefore is to be kind to the crews, they are doing their best and if forced to leave a site their job will take even longer.”