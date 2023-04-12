Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
56 minutes ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
1 hour ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
1 hour ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
1 hour ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
3 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

Controversial Migrant Bill to be topic of discussion at Rugby Fabians event

The free event, called Human Rights: are we all in the same boat?, is being held in the John Lees Hall at the Baptist Church.

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:15 BST
If passed, the bill will means illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be detained and swiftly removed from the country. Photo by Tommao Wang.If passed, the bill will means illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be detained and swiftly removed from the country. Photo by Tommao Wang.
If passed, the bill will means illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be detained and swiftly removed from the country. Photo by Tommao Wang.

The Rugby Fabians is hosting an upcoming discussion on the controversial Migration Bill.

The free event, called Human Rights: are we all in the same boat?, is being held in the John Lees Hall at the Baptist Church on Tuesday April 18, 7pm to 9pm.

Guest speakers Toni Soni, director of the Coventry Refugee and Migrant Centre, and Coventry City councillor Rupinder Singh will discuss the new bill which, if passed, means those arriving illegally in the UK will be detained and removed.

Most Popular

The duo will be discussing the impact of the bill on individuals seeking sanctuary in the UK, followed by a Q&A, before addressing concerns of those attending the talk.

Visit the eventbrite website to book a place for free.

Related topics:Coventry City