The free event, called Human Rights: are we all in the same boat?, is being held in the John Lees Hall at the Baptist Church.

If passed, the bill will means illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be detained and swiftly removed from the country. Photo by Tommao Wang.

The Rugby Fabians is hosting an upcoming discussion on the controversial Migration Bill.

The free event, called Human Rights: are we all in the same boat?, is being held in the John Lees Hall at the Baptist Church on Tuesday April 18, 7pm to 9pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guest speakers Toni Soni, director of the Coventry Refugee and Migrant Centre, and Coventry City councillor Rupinder Singh will discuss the new bill which, if passed, means those arriving illegally in the UK will be detained and removed.

The duo will be discussing the impact of the bill on individuals seeking sanctuary in the UK, followed by a Q&A, before addressing concerns of those attending the talk.