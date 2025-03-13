Controversial plans approved to turn former Warwick pub into a home despite over 200 objections

Controversial plans to turn a former pub in Warwick into a home has been given the go ahead by councillors despite more than 200 objections to the application.

The plans for the former Grade II Listed Punch Bowl pub in The Butts went before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday March 12.

Now the much-loved pub is set to be converted into an eight-bed home.

The former Punch Bowl pub in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

In an update issued prior to the meeting, the council said 239 objections have been submitted against the plans by members of the public and by Warwick Town Council. The amount of comments in support stood at eight.

Many of the objecting comments said that they valued the site in the community as an asset because of its heritage and as a venue in the town.

Some people also wanted to see the building brought back into use as a pub.

Responding to the newest plans, Warwick Town Council said it maintained its previous objections.

It said: “The minor modifications proposed for amendment do not impact our objections already raised.”

The council also raised concerns about the increased traffic and congestion and the poor air quality for future residents from circulating traffic in the area.

Despite the many objections, the planning officers at Warwick District Council had recommended the plans get approved prior to the meeting.

In their reasons it said: “The proposal will introduce benefits in the form of the creation of a new dwelling in a sustainable location.

“When considering the scheme as a whole within the titled balance, officers consider that the proposal will represent a sustainable form of development and no adverse impacts will significantly or demonstrably outweigh the benefits associated with the proposal.

"The development is considered to represent a sustainable form of development and it is recommended that planning permission be granted.”

Gemma Douglas, who was one of the people who spoke in objection to the plans at the meeting, said: “The punch bowl pub in Warwick, a 200-year-old inn, has been granted a change of use to eight bedroom house, despite a desire by local operators to rent or buy.

"There were also over 200 objections by locals who frequented the pub, noted for its live music and real ale.

"Worryingly the Warwick District Council planning hearing has highlighted that there appears to be no protection in the Local Plan for historic pubs.

"Planners argued that there are other pubs in the vicinity. In a historic tourist town it is worrying there is no specific number of pubs earmarked for preservation. This needs addressing.

She added: “I attended the planning hearing and spoke in objection, as someone who has worked in the local hospitality industry for almost 10 years.

"Multiple people have been interested in taking the pub on, however planners have still allowed a change of use.

“The pub was still viable and there was a great deal of demand for it to be reopened.

"There is also a concern that the property could become an HMO (house in multiple occupation).”