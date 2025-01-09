Controversial plans for 34 homes in Barford recommended for approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial plans that would see 34 homes built in Barford have been recommended for approval by council officers.

If given the go ahead, the homes would be built south of Westham Lane.

According to the planning documents submitted to Warwick District Council (WDC) the land is currently in used as equestrian paddocks.

The amount of houses proposed for the site by the developer Kendrick Homes has changed twice.

The plans are due to be heard by councillors next week.

Initially the plans were put forward for 35 homes in 2023, then in the summer of 2024 the plans were reduced down to 33 homes.

But by November 2024, the amount of houses increased to 34 – with 14 being ‘affordable’ housing.

In the application, the developer said: “The site provides a logical infill extension to the village, extending the development completed in recent years by Taylor Wimpey to the east. Proposals relate well to the surrounding residential area and will be contained by the by-pass to the western boundary. The scheme has been sensitively designed to respect nearby residential properties whilst ensuring a quality living environment for future residents.”

More than 100 objections have been made against the plans – including one by Barford Sherbourne and Wasperton Joint Parish Council.

Objections raised by the council include concerns about site access and traffic problems, a lack of need of more housing in the village and concerns about the proximity to Barford bypass and the impact this could have on potential residents on the site.

The council also added: “This site was not included, indeed deliberately excluded, in the Barford Neighbourhood Development Plan, but was included unilaterally by Warwick District Council officers, without consultation, in the final stages of developing the WDC Local Plan.”

Objections from members of the public were lodged for may reasons including: concerns of overdevelopment, the impact on traffic, parking concerns and increased noise and pollution.

Two comments in support of the plans were also received.

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee next Tuesday (January 14).

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/23/1178