Controversial plans for chicken farm in Norton Lindsey recommended for approval despite heavy objections

Controversial plans for a chicken farm in Norton Lindsey have been recommended for approval despite heavy objections from residents.

If given the go ahead, the two existing poultry houses on the site, which is on Land at Ward Hill off Warwick Road, would be demolished so two news ones could be built.

The application also seeks to reposition an existing access to the site as well as building a property for a farm manager.

The applicant seeks to use the site to rear pullets (female chickens) from chicks to close-to-lay birds at which point they would be transferred off-site.

In the application it says this would be done in 18 week cycles with a period of four weeks between batches to allow for cleaning.

Together the two buildings would house 20,478 birds per cycle.

More than 140 objections have been made against the plans by residents, in the village and in Warwick, Norton Lindsey Parish Council, Cllr Jan Mateck and Leamington and Warwick MP Matt Western.

Reasons for objection included; the environmental impact from the smell, possible health concerns, the effect on the green belt and increased traffic.

Seven previous applications have been submitted for the same use on this site, all of which have been rejected.

Despite this planning officers at Warwick District Council have recommended the latest plans for approval.

Officers stated that they are “satisfied that the development has been designed specifically for agricultural purposes and therefore, the buildings are considered appropriate development within the Green Belt”.

They also added that the plans would bring the site back into use meaning it would no longer look ‘visually poor’

One objector Heidi Bottomley said: “It's been three years now since the original planning application was submitted.

“This application has been repeatedly rejected by WDC over the last ten years or so.

"We are not Nimbys – social or affordable housing on the site would be fine – but planners rejected this a few years back.

“We have been helped invaluably by Councillor Jan Matecki who has researched and worked tirelessly on our behalf.

“Likewise, we are really hoping that committee councillors will heed the voices of residents, all of whom oppose this.”

In his first objection in 2019, when this application was first submitted, MP Matt Western said: “I have received a significant amount of concern from my constituents in the village of Norton Lindsey.

"A high proportion of these people have lived in the village for many years and remember a similar enterprise being run on the site in the past.

"Although, obviously, this is a new application, they speak from first hand experience.

"Residents of Norton Lindsey have submitted some detailed and compelling objections to the application."

In November 2020, Mr Western said the concerns raised by residents remained.

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (June 22).