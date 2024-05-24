Controversial plans for homes on Warwickshire Police HQ site near Leaminton can go ahead after appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Controversial plans to build 83 homes near Warwickshire Police’s headquarters in Leek Wootton have been granted permission to go ahead after the decision was taken out of councillors’ hands.

In June last year, Warwick District Council’s planning committee spent more than one-and-a-half hours discussing the plans, whcih were condemned by councillors and for which the authority had received almost 200 objections.

However, applicant Cala Homes, which bought the plot on Woodcote Lane from Warwickshire Police in December 2021, exercised its right to go straight to the Planning Inspectorate – the national body that has the final say when applicants are unhappy with outcomes from councils – because its case was not heard within 13 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the inspectorate has now made the decision to grant planning permission for the application.

The Warwickshire Police Headquarters at Leek Wootton. Photo supplied

The district council planning committee’s biggest bone of contention surrounded a policy in the authority’s local plan – DS22 – which details how up to 115 homes could be delivered at the site based on Warwickshire Police vacating the headquarters.

Since then, a shared services arrangement with West Mercia Police has been pulled apart and Warwickshire Police has rowed back on plans to leave Leek Wootton altogether.

On that basis, the land was taken out of the green belt and subsequently given to the developer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors argued that the force staying put was a material change in circumstances which required reviewing.

Addressing councillors at the meeting, the district council’s senior planning policy officer Tony Ward acknowledged that the police’s change of heart did “ring a certain amount of alarm bells” and that he had been “very disappointed” having worked on a plan that factored in their departure.

However, the position of officers at the council, supported by independent legal advice, was that “things change over time” and therefore, the principle of housing on the site could not be dismissed without due consideration.

“I felt there may have been circumstances to cause the total abandonment of this allocation (of land for housing),” said Mr Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the cold light of day, when you do the analysis of what we’re seeking to achieve, you can see that we can bring forward some housing to meet the wider needs of the local plan, also to help provide homes for the future inhabitants of the village.

“The neighbourhood plan itself for Leek Wootton has identified that it would be good to have a certain amount of growth to invite younger people and new families to the village as well as catering for existing and expanding ones.”

Councillors were not convinced by many elements of the application and advocated rejection on four grounds – “insufficient information” in relation to highway safety and flood risk concerns, “unacceptable” harm to protected species and the impact on heritage assets.

Councillor Bill Gifford (Lib Dem, Leamington Milverton) said: “The only benefit of this application is that it adds an extra 83 houses to our five-year (housing land) supply.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Why one needs a five-year supply is to stop an application coming forward to build, for example, in front of a listed building, near a dangerous road and in an area in danger of flooding.