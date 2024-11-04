Controversial plans for solar farm on outskirts of Leamington have been put forward

Controversial plans to build a large solar farm in the countryside just outside of Leamington have now been put forward.

There is much opposition to Novergy and Recurrent Energy’s proposal to cover 242 acres of open and undeveloped agricultural land with what would amount to nearly a million 1.6 metre high solar panels on elevated land.

The site lies on farm land immediately to the west of the Fosse Way and less than 1km to the southeast of Radford Semele and about 2km east of Leamington.

If the plans go ahead, the solar farm will be the largest in England – only two in Wales are bigger – and campaigners opposed to the proposals say it will be visible for miles around.

The site of the proposed solar farm near Leamington.

Campaigner Kate Pittel has said: “With solar developments already at Island Farm and Middle Lane, not to mention the development at Ufton which was passed by the planning Committee with a majority of one, this will substantially increase what the Government calls a ‘cumulative effect’.

“Government strategy is to use already developed and industrial land first and foremost.

"So why is our agricultural land being targeted?

"This land has been productive since 1945 and probably well before that.”

Villagers in Radford Semele have launched a petition against the plans, which can be viewed online here http://www.change.org/ProtectRadfordSemele

And Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has also vowed to support the campaigners saying he “shares their concerns”.

Details of the plans can be viewed on a website set up by Novergy and Recurrent Energy at https://www.fossewaysolarfarm.co.uk/

And, the planning application can be viewed on Warwick District Council’s online planning portal by searching for W/24/1404