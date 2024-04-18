Controversial plans to build a large housing development in Leamington have been approved by Warwick District Council’s planning committee. AC Lloyd submitted the revised proposal to Warwick District Council for a residential development on land to the south of Chesterton Gardens after its initial plans for at least 200 homes were called in by the Government in May 2023.The council rejected the plans – which officers had recommended be approved – but outline planning permission was granted after an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate by the developer while the council was told to pay all the costs ‘for unreasonable behaviour’ in initially rejecting the plans.The new proposals received a raft of objections.Planning officers recommended this new application for approval, which the report stated, while for fewer houses, was primarily lodged as the permission granted on appeal is set to expire later this year.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has opposed plans for a large housing development in the area since he was a county councillor in 2015.After the meeting Mr Western said: "This is a deeply disappointing result. With local residents, I have been campaigning against the proposed ‘East Whitnash’ development since 2015. Throughout, I have made clear the undeniable and deep flaws in the proposed development."To see it be granted planning permission this evening is incredibly disappointing. It will do nothing to address the housing crisis we face and will fail to deliver the genuinely affordable housing our communities desperately need. Look how narrow this road is! How on earth will it be able to cope with all the additional traffic?"It will also put increased pressure on already hard-pressed local services with no plans to build the necessary infrastructure to support a development of this size."We’ve fought this for nine years and will not stop now. I will continue to raise the many flaws of these plans. We must see housing built in the right places, with the necessary infrastructure.. and I am afraid this fails on all counts.