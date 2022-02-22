'Convenience charge' for parking app in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth council car parks to be removed

The 'convenience charge' motorists pay for using a parking app in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth council car parks is to be removed.

In response to the rise in demand for cashless parking, Warwick District Council has announced that the fee for using the national payment scheme RingGo will be removed from March 1.

The change means that motorists will be able to pay for their parking in any of the council operated off-street carparks from their smartphones without incurring an additional fee.

The 'convenience charge' motorists pay for using a parking app in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth car parks is to be removed. Photo by WDC

Cllr Alan Rhead, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for environment and neighbourhood services said: “We are delighted to offer customers the option of using RingGo when paying to park in our off street and multi-storey facilities.

"It is convenient, as people don’t need to carry cash and users can also extend their stay remotely without having to return to their vehicles.”

The optional SMS text message, to remind users when their parking is due to expire, will still be charged at 20p per message but users can opt out of having this service.

In addition to the availability and flexibility of RingGo, all WDC car parks across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth now accept contactless payments by credit/debit cards as well as Apple Pay.