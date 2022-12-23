There will also be live music, street entertainers and bunting - of course!

The coronation of King Charles III will be shown on a giant screen as part of a community event in Rugby.

A screen will stream the ceremony live for people as part of a community event in Caldecott Park, with live music, street entertainers and inflatables.

Local organisations and businesses will be invited to join the event with their own activities and stalls.

Further support for the town centre is to be explored for a second giant screen on Market Place with picnic benches, giving shoppers the chance to visit the local shops and have a place to sit while the official ceremony is taking place.

The town centre will be dressed with union flag bunting.

Cllr Seb Lowe, leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: “Rugby has a tradition of coming out and supporting coronations and, more than 70 years since the last one, we are proud to be supporting our communities to celebrate."

As well as the coronation, Rugby Borough Council also approved the funding for another important milestones for the borough - the bicentenary of the moment when William Webb Ellis took the ball and ran with it, creating the game which has taken the town’s name.

As we have previously reported, the town centre will be decorated and a series of community activities will be made available to local rugby clubs and primary schools.

The council’s Art Gallery and Museum will be hosting a six-week exhibition throughout the Rugby World Cup 2023 period.

An art competition is currently open until January 31 with judging taking place in March. The competition is being delivered in partnership with the Council’s Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, Rugby School and the Wooden Spoon Charity. The winning entries will be encapsulated on one of the town centre giant rugby balls as a lasting reminder of the bicentenary celebrations.

