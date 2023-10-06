Cost of highway works for controversial housing development in Hatton has more than trebled in four years

Warwick District Council received more than 100 objections ahead of granting planning permission for the development.

The cost of highway works to unlock a 150-house development in Hatton has more than trebled inside four years.

Warwickshire County Council this week approved increasing the budget of an improvement scheme on the A4177 Birmingham Road, Hatton, from the original £600,000, which included “fees and works”, to £2.2 million – a jump of £1.6 million.

All of the cost will be covered by the developer Taylor Wimpey with the caveat that work will only get underway once a bond has been paid to the council.

The council’s report states: “Delays by the developer to commence the scheme has resulted in significant construction cost increases due to inflation.

“In addition, new working restrictions that could not have been reasonably foreseen have been introduced which impact upon the overall construction programme. As a consequence of the changes, the new estimated value is £2.2 million.”

The decision to grant planning permission for the housing, a mix of homes with between one and five bedrooms, was controversial. Warwick District Council received more than 100 objections ahead of taking the decision.

They included traffic and congestion concerns and feedback on how access to and from the new homes in relation to existing roads should work, including the suggestion that it should be accessed from Ebrington Drive.

However, an assessment stated “that a direct access from the A4177 which complies fully with the relevant design standards can be achieved” with the county “satisfied that this sufficiently demonstrates that the proposed access to the site is the most suitable”.

Planning conditions in relation to highways dictate that the homes cannot be occupied until the site access is approved by Warwick District Council in consultation with the county.

The additional cost being added to the county’s capital programme – plan of expenditure on material items – was signed off by deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance and property Councillor Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston) on Friday.

