Could parking permit costs about to go up in Rugby? Town councillors want you to have your say

Residents are invited to have their say on Thursday evening, ahead of any possible price rises

By Alex Green
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 5:28 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 5:30 pm
Latest news.

Rugby Labour councillors have organised a public meeting to give residents the chance to air their views ahead of an expected rise in parking permit costs.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The county council is expected to publish a report proposing price increases, and borough councillors are inviting residents to attend the town’s West Indian Centre on Spring Street at 7.30pm tomorrow evening, March 3, to share their views.

All are welcome and councillors said they will pass on any concerns you share.

If such price increases are proposed, they will likely be published by the county council tomorrow in the form of an agenda for an upcoming meeting.

Residents