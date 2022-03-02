Could parking permit costs about to go up in Rugby? Town councillors want you to have your say

Latest news.

Rugby Labour councillors have organised a public meeting to give residents the chance to air their views ahead of an expected rise in parking permit costs.

The county council is expected to publish a report proposing price increases, and borough councillors are inviting residents to attend the town’s West Indian Centre on Spring Street at 7.30pm tomorrow evening, March 3, to share their views.

All are welcome and councillors said they will pass on any concerns you share.