Could you be Warwickshire's next Young Poet Laureate? Here's how to apply

Warwickshire County Council Libraries have launched a competition to find the Young Poet Laureate for 2022/23.

The search is on for the county's eighth Young Poet Laureate, who will succeed Daniel Wale.

The competition is open to anyone aged between 13 and 17 who lives and is educated in Warwickshire.

The Laureateship is an opportunity for the successful candidate to develop their writing skills and take part in events and activities across the county under the mentorship of a professional poet.

Past Warwickshire Young Poet Laureates have performed on the radio, on film, at festivals and led their own poetry workshops.

Applications are open until 6pm on October 6 and then a shortlist will be creates and candidates will be notified by October 28.

They will then be invited to take part in a Selection Day which includes a workshop with a professional poet, a short individual interview with judges and a performance in front of an audience at a public event.

This will take place at one of Warwickshire’s libraries on November 5.

Cllr Andy Jenns, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “The Young Poet Laureate initiative provides a great opportunity for the county’s young people to enjoy being immersed in the world of poetry reading, writing, and performance.

"Over the years, Warwickshire Libraries’ Laureates have inspired hundreds of young people by leading workshops, appearing on film and radio and at festivals, and have helped to share the message that poetry is accessible to everyone.

“This initiative is part of our wider work for a Child Friendly Warwickshire, ensuring that all young people have a voice that is heard and that they are safe, happy and healthy and equipped with the right skills to have the best lives they can.

"I encourage all eligible young people to apply for the Yong Poet Laureate role and to enjoy this wonderful creative experience.”

The competition is run by Warwickshire Libraries and supported by Poetry on Loan, an initiative supported by Arts Council England that promotes contemporary poetry throughout public libraries in the West Midlands.