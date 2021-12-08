Could you give one of these 12 dogs of Christmas a forever home in the Warwick district in 2022?

Staff at Dogs Trust Kenilworth are gearing up for caring for around 120 dogs at the centre this Christmas and are calling on dog lovers who want to welcome a four-legged friend into their life in 2022, to consider adopting a rescue dog.
As part of our regular column, here are some of the dogs that are available for adoption.
The team at the Honiley centre will make sure every dog has the best possible Christmas, but they are all hoping that when the new year comes, it won’t be long before these 12, along with many others, head off to start new lives with their forever families.
To find out more about all the dogs at Dogs Trust Kenilworth looking for a new home, please go to www.dogstrust.org.ukTo find out how you can help your dog have a relaxing Christmas, and how you can support Dogs Trust this Christmas, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/christmasadvice
1. Bobbie
Trainer Kira Huckfield is pictured here with Bobbie. Bobbie is a four-year-old Lhasa Apso who knows what he likes and likes what he knows. He is an independent boy who will need a hands-off approach in his new adult only home, although he enjoys a fuss – on his own terms. He loves his toys and will run and run when he has the chance. He is sensitive to noise so would like a quiet home with minimal visitors and no visiting children or other pets. Bobbie’s new owners will need to live close to Dogs Trust Kenilworth to give him the best chance of settling into his new home.
2. Cooper
Canine Carer, Hannah Blanchard, with Cooper. Cooper is a real foodie, so his new owners won’t have any problems gaining his attention and affection if they have a few tasty treats to hand – particularly chicken! This three-year-old Greyhound is very playful and loves a game with squeaky toys, although he does sometimes prefer to keep them to himself as he finds them so exciting, so the team are teaching him to swap! Cooper needs an active home with owners who will enjoy continuing with his training. He walks nicely on the lead and loves to explore new places so is always ready for a day trip!
3. Barney
Barney is pictured with Trainer Sarah Couch. Barney’s biggest loves in life are his toys and tasty treats! This seven-year-old Lurcher loves heading out on a day trip for a long walk and fun adventures where he can meet up with his doggie friends. He’d be happy to share his home with a family without children – he can live with young adults aged 18 and over. He is a sensitive boy so would like to be the only pet and he would like his family to be able to spend lots of time with him as he doesn’t like to be on his own. Barney will need to meet his new owners several times at the rehoming centre before heading home.
4. Roxy
Roxy with Canine Carer Shannon Madden. German Shepherd Roxy, who is five, was sadly found as a stray and understandably can sometimes find the world overwhelming, but with a little help from her new family the team know she will be a wonderful four-legged friend in the right home. They describe her as sweet, intelligent, playful and a foodie! She enjoys walks in the countryside but will also enjoy relaxing in a garden of her own. She needs a home without children or other pets and will need to meet her owners several times at the centre.