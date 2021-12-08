Could you give one of these 12 dogs of Christmas a forever home in the Warwick district in 2022?

3. Barney

Barney is pictured with Trainer Sarah Couch. Barney’s biggest loves in life are his toys and tasty treats! This seven-year-old Lurcher loves heading out on a day trip for a long walk and fun adventures where he can meet up with his doggie friends. He’d be happy to share his home with a family without children – he can live with young adults aged 18 and over. He is a sensitive boy so would like to be the only pet and he would like his family to be able to spend lots of time with him as he doesn’t like to be on his own. Barney will need to meet his new owners several times at the rehoming centre before heading home.