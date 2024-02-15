Register
Could you work with offenders on community payback scheme like Leamington woman does?

Alexandra Mars has described the huge sense of satisfaction seeing how proud people are when the work is complete. Supervisor roles like hers are available with probation teams in Warwickshire.
By Oliver Williams
Published 15th Feb 2024, 17:50 GMT
A Leamington woman has described the ‘huge sense of satisfaction’ she gets from working with offenders as a supervisor for the Community Payback scheme.

Jobs like Alexandra Mars’ are available with probation teams in Warwickshire.

Previously known as Community Service, offenders on Community Payback work to do jobs in the community as an alternative to a prison sentence.

Left: Alexandra Mars . Right: offenders on the Community Payback scheme.Left: Alexandra Mars . Right: offenders on the Community Payback scheme.
To support this, people supervise those offenders who have been offered Community Payback hours.

This might include leading a group working on ground maintenance and litter picking across a range of public spaces.

In addition to ensuring that criminals pay for their crimes, Community Payback provides benefits for both the offender and the community enabling offenders to make positive changes to get their lives back on track, while making improvements to their area.

Supervisors work hands-on to oversee Community Payback projects on the ground.

With no two days the same, this is a challenging but rewarding opportunity for individuals who are motived to inspire positive

change and help build safer places to live.

With full training provided upon appointment, no previous experience is necessary, however a full UK manual driving licence is required.

Strong people skills, emotional resilience and being a good organiser are also important.

Alexandra said: “The job of a Community Payback supervisor is like no other.

"It can be demanding working with people who display challenging behaviours and keeping everyone motivated despite factors such as adverse weather conditions.

"However, the role allows you to inspire and encourage people to learn new skills and it certainly never gets boring.

“We work with people of different ages and backgrounds, and it’s brilliant seeing them connect and work together as a team.

“Everyone’s story and skill set contribute in a different way and there’s a huge sense of satisfaction seeing how proud people are when the work is complete.”

To find out more visit https://prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk/roles-at-hmpps/overview-of-the-community-payback-roles/ or search online for Probation Service jobs.

