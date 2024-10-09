Council addresses concerns on drain cleaning and flooding in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At the height of the recent heavy rains, many of Warwickshire’s roads were covered in surface water, which has led to questions being asked by residents about the capacity of the drains in the county. Warwickshire County Council has responded to some of the questions being asked on social media and clarified the process for clearing drains, after comments suggesting that they were blocked and causing rainwater to back up. Here are the council’s responses.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drain cleaning

The council is responsible for the maintenance of more than 110,000 drains, or gullies, which it says are cleaned and emptied on a regular basis depending upon their risk of becoming blocked.

Higher risk drains are identified by area surveyors, along with information provided by the council’s flood risk management team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The high river level in Leamington. Photo by Mike Baker.

County councillors can also highlight any issues they might be facing in their areas.

In recent years, the council said officers have also gathered data on how much silt was in each gully when they were emptied to help set a frequency for cleaning.

Those with higher levels were set for more frequent emptying, depending on risk factors (including flood prone areas etc).

Drains in more problematic areas are cleaned every three or six months depending on the level of risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim for drains with very little silt in them, is to clean on an annual basis but the council said this is not always possible due to the sheer numbers of drains involved.

The council says it cleans all drains at least every two years.

Here are some of the figures provided by the council about gully cleaning

The council cleans around 1,225 gullies every three months – a total of 4,900 visits per year.

The council cleans 12,257 gullies every six months – a total of 24,514 visits per year).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

48,025 gullies are cleaned every 12 months – a total of around 77,500 visits per year.

How the public can help

Reporting flooding, particularly where it enters homes or businesses, is important. It helps the county council to prioritise resources, and to investigate if it can secure funding to reduce the risk of flooding in the area.

Flooding can be reported online at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/reporthighwayproblem

County council members also have a delegated budget for improvements to highways in their wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can use that to pay for additional gully cleaning if requested to do so by residents and if the need is identified.

Residents are urged to make their local councillors know of any potential problem drains.

What the council has done recently

Following last week’s heavy rains, the county council’s flood risk management team has been following up on all reports of internal property flooding.

Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning with Warwickshire County Council, said: “The work that goes on throughout the year to keep drains clean will have played an important role in protecting the county from the worst effects of the recent heavy rains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The important thing for us is knowing where there might be a problem so we can respond even when the weather is fine, looking at potential problems with drains and sorting them.

"Local knowledge is critically important so I urge people to use the reporting tool to let us know where there might be a problem.”