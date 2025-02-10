Council approves grant of more than £700,000 for ‘local needs’ housing scheme in Claverdon

A grant for more than £700,000 has been approved for a ‘local needs’ housing scheme in Claverdon.

Stratford District Council’s Cabinet approved the £738,000 grant today (February 10), which will see Warwickshire Rural Housing Association (WRHA) deliver the second phase of an ‘affordable’ housing scheme.

The first phase in Breach Lane was completed in 2020 as part of a S106 offsite developer-led scheme and provided three ‘affordable’ homes.

For the last seven years, the parish council, landowner and WRHA have been working to bring forward the second phase of the scheme identified in the 2022 Housing Needs Survey (HNS) commissioned by the parish council and completed by Warwickshire Rural Community Council (WRCC).

The scheme is set to provide 10 ‘affordable’ homes including two bungalows. Four are set to be social rent and six are due to be shared ownership.

Work is expected to start in spring and take around a year to complete.

Neil Gilliver, development services manager at WRHA, said: “We’re delighted to have Stratford District Council’s support to deliver these ten, much-needed affordable homes in Claverdon.

"It’s a great example of how we’re working in partnership in Warwickshire to provide genuinely affordable and energy efficient homes for local people.”

Cllr Liz Coles, housing and customer services portfolio at Stratford District Council said: “Everyone deserves a safe and secure home, and good homes improve people’s health and wellbeing, and the proposed homes will also help the council to meet its climate change obligations with the homes being built to the forthcoming Future Homes Standard.”

Cllr George Cowcher, deputy leader and planning and economic development portfolio at Stratford District Council said: “This is really how affordable well-built and maintained housing should be delivered to meet local identified housing needs.

"The provision of these homes built with green technology to high energy efficiency standards will also help households with the cost of living as well as providing warm homes.”