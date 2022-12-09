Since 2018 Warwick District Council’s Apprenticeship Scheme has supported the employment of 23 apprentices across all service areas.

Warwick District Council’s latest cohort of apprentices joined graduates who have successfully been appointed to permanent roles to share their experiences and encourage other candidates to apply.

Ten of the trainees have gone on to secure permanent employment with the Council in a variety of roles including Assistant Accountant, Learning and Engagement Officer, Project Officer, Data Analyst and Licensing Support Officer, with others progressing towards degrees and career graded managerial roles.

Daisy who joined the Council in November 2020 commented:“I thoroughly enjoyed my Level 4 Associate Project Management Apprenticeship with Warwick District Council and am really grateful for the opportunities I was given as part of it.

"Throughout the process I felt fully supported by my manager and team, gaining invaluable experience of a variety of projects from the introduction of the 123+ waste contract to the Commonwealth Games operations room.

"I was delighted that following the end of my apprenticeship in October 2022, I was successful in securing a Project Officer role within the Assets team on a fixed term contract.”

The Council recruits a number of apprentices, each year at Intermediate (GCSE equivalent), Advanced (A Level equivalent), Higher (Foundation degree and above) levels, with recruits being given the chance to experience a range of hands-on, technical and specialist roles whilst gaining a recognised qualification.

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Learning and Development Councillor Jody Tracey added: “There can be few better places to start a career than Warwick District Council.

"Our wide portfolio of services means that we can offer a wealth of exciting apprenticeship opportunities right across the Council, from the theatre and art gallery to planning, licensing, marketing or finance. Increasingly students are looking for an alternative to the traditional further/higher education route and I would strongly encourage year 11 and sixth form pupils and adult learners to visit our website.”