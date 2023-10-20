Register
Council explains why trees are being felled at Newbold Comyn in Leamington amid concerns from residents

Residents had raised grave concerns that healthy trees were being cut down to make way for the cycle trails at the comyn but Warwick District Council has said that the work is being carried out to “preserve and enhance” the woodland there
By Oliver Williams
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:12 BST
Warwick District Council has said it is carrying out “essential pruning and removal” of trees at Newbold Comyn in Leamington amid residents’ fears that felling of the woodland was taking place to make way for the new cycle tracks there.

Resident and campaigner Kate Pittel wrote to The Courier this week to express grave concerns that “the destruction of wildlife was continuing” at the comyn claiming that “70 healthy trees had been marked with red paint ready for the chop”.

But the council has since released a press release to explain the type of work which is being done to the woodland.

Birds-eye view of the cycle trails while they were in an earlier stage of development at Newbold Comyn in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council.Birds-eye view of the cycle trails while they were in an earlier stage of development at Newbold Comyn in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council.
Birds-eye view of the cycle trails while they were in an earlier stage of development at Newbold Comyn in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council.

A council spokesman said: “It’s that time year where routine inspections of the trees in our woodland areas are being carried out to ensure that we continue to preserve and enhance the long-term health of the much-loved woodlands across the district.

“Warwick District Council contractors have inspected the trees across Newbold Comyn as part of this maintenance schedule and identified some that require essential work, including a combination of tree removal and pruning.

"Those trees have been sprayed to ensure they are identifiable.

“Tree maintenance work is undertaken between September and March when the trees are out of leaf, and the bird nesting season is avoided.

"This timeframe allows the contractors to take advantage of the ground conditions, rather than disrupting the ground, leaving it muddy and uneven for park users.

"Signs have been placed to highlight where the work is taking place.”

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods, added: “We have received a few enquiries about the work taking place on Newbold

Comyn.

"I want to reassure park users that we are only carrying out work which is necessary to protect the long-term health of the woodland and ensure healthy trees will continue to provide a habitat for wildlife.

“I’d like to thank park users for their patience and understanding while this work is being carried out.”

"The council is aware that some trees have been sprayed in a different colour.

“This is currently being investigated as vandalism.”

