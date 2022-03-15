Council expresses sadness at the death of the "well liked", "much-respected" and "intellectual giant" Leamington councillor Jonathan Nicholls

Cllr Jonathan Nicholls

Warwick District Council has expressed its "deepest regret" to share the news that "well liked and much respected" Leamington councillor and local Labour Group leader Jonathan Nicholls has died as the result of "a tragic accident."

At the request of council chairman Cllr Neale Murphy, flags will be flown at half mast at Leamington Town Hall today (Tuesday March 15) as a mark of respect for Cllr Nicholls.

Cllr Murphy has also written to Cllr Nicholls' family to express his sympathy.

Cllr Murphy said: "Jonathan was a well-respected and well-liked member of the council, known to many across the district and in his Clarendon ward and local community.

"He had worked as a councillor for three years and was an active member of the Labour Party, he was also a registrar at the University of Warwick until 2003 and had remained in close contact with them since."

Matt Western, the Labour Party MP for Warwick and Leamington, has said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jonathan.

"I know how he will be greatly missed by so many people in the community, who will know him through his work as a dedicated councillor.

"In the Labour Party, he was both an esteemed colleague and friend to all.

"Our most sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends at this very sad time."

Kelly Box, the chair of the Warwick & Leamington Labour Party, has added: "“I’m devastated by today’s news.

"Jonathan was a very close friend as well as a political colleague.

"He had a long and stellar career in higher education operating at the very highest levels and was highly regarded.

"More recently, of course, he became involved in local politics.

"He was an intellectual giant but also a great pragmatist, working cross-party - when appropriate - to find consensus if possible and I valued his counsel greatly.