Council finds new site in Abbey Fields for Kenilworth Carnival funfair this coming summer
A new site has been found for the funfair as part of the forthcoming Kenilworth Carnival this summer.
Subject to obtaining the required approvals from Historic England, an agreement has been reached in principle by Warwick District Council for a new location for the Kenilworth Carnival and funfair on another part of Abbey Fields.
The Council had previously had to withdraw its permission for the annual event to be held on its traditional site on the Fields, due to environmental factors including potential damage to trees.
Following a successful meeting with the Carnival Committee, Funfair Operator and Leader of Kenilworth Town Council, officers from the District Council will draw up a revised plans for this year’s event, which will be brought to the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday April 10.