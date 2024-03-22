Council finds new site in Abbey Fields for Kenilworth Carnival funfair this coming summer

The Kenilworth Carnival in 2023. Picture supplied.

A new site has been found for the funfair as part of the forthcoming Kenilworth Carnival this summer.

Subject to obtaining the required approvals from Historic England, an agreement has been reached in principle by Warwick District Council for a new location for the Kenilworth Carnival and funfair on another part of Abbey Fields.

The Council had previously had to withdraw its permission for the annual event to be held on its traditional site on the Fields, due to environmental factors including potential damage to trees.